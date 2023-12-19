Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Trump's lawyers ask appeals court to review gag order curbing his speech

The request on Monday follows a decision by a three-judge panel of the appeals court that upheld but narrowed a gag order that barred Trump from verbally attacking witnesses

Donald Trump

The gag order issue is one of multiple pending court challenges ahead of Trump's election subversion trial, which is currently scheduled for March 4.

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked the full federal appeals court in Washington to review a gag order restricting the former president's speech in the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election.
The request on Monday follows a decision by a three-judge panel of the appeals court that upheld but narrowed a gag order that barred Trump from verbally attacking witnesses over their participation in the case and imposed other restrictions on what he may say.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In requesting that the entire court take up the matter, Trump's lawyers argued the panel's decision earlier this month contradicted Supreme Court precedent and rulings from other appeals courts. They said a fresh consideration was needed both to secure uniformity of this Court's decisions and because of the question's exceptional importance.
This petition presents a question of exceptional importance: Whether a district court may gag the core political speech of the leading candidate for President of the United States disregarding the First Amendment rights of over 100 million American voters based on speculation about undefined possible future harms to the judicial process, the lawyers wrote.
The gag order was imposed by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October in response to concerns from special counsel Jack Smith's team that Trump's pattern of incendiary comments could taint the proceedings, intimidate witnesses and influence jurors.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit affirmed the gag order but modified it in important ways, freeing Trump to publicly criticise Smith.
The panel said that though he could make general comments about known or foreseeable witnesses, he could not directly attack them over their involvement in the case or about the content of their expected testimony.
The gag order issue is one of multiple pending court challenges ahead of Trump's election subversion trial, which is currently scheduled for March 4.
Last week, Smith's team asked the US Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on a Trump appeal claiming that he is immune from prosecution as a former president. Trump's team is scheduled to respond to that request in a legal brief on Wednesday.

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Trump's last-minute legal challenge could disrupt New York fraud trial

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

Trump cancels scheduled press conference on election fraud claims

Jury to decide whether Trump will be charged over Georgia's 2020 election

Iceland volcano erupts in Reykjanes Peninsula weeks after people evacuated

Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power; grounds flights

Texas signs bill allowing police to arrest migrants who enter US illegally

US announces new int'l mission to counter attacks on vessels in Red Sea

Apple Inc loses one of its last remaining designers from Jony Ive era

The Washington-based federal appeals court last week granted prosecutors' request to expedite consideration of Trump's appeal.
In the meantime, Chutkan has ordered a pause to the proceedings while the appeal plays out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump 2020 US elections US presidential elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon