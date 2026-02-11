Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's repeal of climate finding could spark wave of lawsuits in US

Trump's repeal of climate finding could spark wave of lawsuits in US

The Environmental Protection Agency is set this week to repeal a 2009 scientific determination known as the endangerment finding, which has been the foundation for federal climate regulations

Donald Trump, Trump

(File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration's imminent repeal of an Obama-era scientific finding that greenhouse gases pose a public health threat could open up a new pathway for filing lawsuits against power-plant operators and other companies.
 
Legal experts said the policy reversal could lead to a surge in lawsuits known as "public nuisance" actions, a pathway that had been blocked following a 2011 Supreme Court ruling that regulation of greenhouse gas emissions should be left in the hands of the Environmental Protection Agency instead of the courts. 
Now that the EPA is abandoning that regulatory effort, the legal shield created by the 2011 decision will likely unravel, legal experts said. 
 
"This may be another classic case where overreach by the Trump administration comes back to bite it," said Robert Percival, a University of Maryland environmental law professor. 
The Environmental Protection Agency is set this week to repeal a 2009 scientific determination known as the endangerment finding, which has been the foundation for federal climate regulations. 

Also Read

Trump points his finger towards Israeli PM Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach | REUTERS

Netanyahu to urge expanded Iran talks as Trump says Tehran wants a deal

Gordie Howe International Bridge

Trump's new bridge threat came after Lutnick met rival crossing owner

pulses

White House walks back on 'certain pulses' reference in US-India trade deal

Donald trump at UNGA

India-Pak war could have been nuclear: Trump reiterates claim of ending war

Under the trade agreement, the Donald Trump administration is set to trim US ‘reciprocal' tariffs on Bangladesh products from 20 per cent to 19 per cent

US-Bangladesh pact to put India's textile, cotton exports in a spotpremium

The endangerment finding is what led the EPA to take action under the Clean Air Act of 1963 to curb emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and four other heat-trapping air pollutants from vehicles, power plants and other industries. 
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has called the rescission of the endangerment finding "the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States." 
Power companies have generally favored President Donald Trump's deregulatory agenda, but have expressed concern about the repeal of the endangerment finding triggering a wave of lawsuits. 
The Edison Electric Institute, which represents publicly traded electric utilities, said in September that rescinding the endangerment finding comes with the "potential for increased litigation alleging common-law claims, regardless of the merits of those suits." 
'NEW FRONT' OPENING 
US courts have long recognized a legal theory known as "public nuisance," which prohibits activities that unreasonably interfere with the health and safety of a community. 
Public nuisance lawsuits are typically brought by state and local governments, and seek to make the party responsible for the nuisance pay to abate, or fix, the condition. 
The cases are hard to win, in part because of difficulties in proving direct causation between a specific defendant's emissions and particular climate harms. But legal experts have said they are one potential tool for environmental activists to hold greenhouse gas emitters liable for climate harms. 
In a 2004 lawsuit, California and five other states alleged that big power companies had created a public nuisance by contributing to climate change. The defendants included American Electric Power and Xcel Energy. 
The case eventually ended up before the US Supreme Court, which ruled against the six states in a unanimous 2011 decision.
Writing for the court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said regulating greenhouse gases should be left to EPA under the Clean Air Act. That law and subsequent EPA actions like the endangerment finding, Ginsburg wrote, "displace the claims the plaintiffs seek to pursue." 
That 2011 decision allowed power companies to escape public nuisance lawsuits filed in federal courts, though some cases brought in state court have survived. 
The policy reversal could give public nuisance cases a new lease on life, legal experts said. 
"This has the potential to change the stakes of the game," said University of Pennsylvania law professor Sarah Light. "If the Clean Air Act no longer applies to greenhouse gas emissions, then there's no comprehensive statutory scheme in which Congress intended to displace nuisance claims, so they would likely be able to proceed in court." 
Jenner & Block environmental lawyer Meghan Greenfield agreed that a "new front" for lawsuits may be opening up. 
"This is an area where things had been settled for the past 15 years, and, especially as the EPA steps out of this space for regulation, you can imagine others wanting to push those fronts ever harder," Greenfield said.

More From This Section

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's President apologises to 'all those affected' by protests, crackdown

After deal, US trade body map shows PoK, Aksai Chin as part of India

USTR removes X post showing PoK, Aksai Chin part of Indian territory

India Russia Trade

Russia turns to India for workers as Ukraine war deepens labour shortage

Alphabet

Alphabet issues rare $11 billion 100-year bond to fund AI: What it means

US flag, US, united states

US imposes entry ban on Palau Senate chief, Marshall Islands ex-mayor

Topics : Donald Trump US climate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance