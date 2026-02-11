Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran's President apologises to 'all those affected' by protests, crackdown

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Pezeshkian also insisted that his nation was "not seeking nuclear weapons and is ready for any kind of verification. (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's president apologised on Wednesday to "all those affected" by the nationwide protest and bloody crackdown that followed it. President Masoud Pezeshkian also denounced unspecified "Western propaganda" surrounding the protests.

Pezeshkian said he knew the "great sorrow" felt by people in the protests and crackdown, without directly acknowledging the hand Iranian security forces had in the bloodshed.

"We are ashamed before the people, and we are obligated to assist all those who were harmed in these incidents," Pezeshkian said. "We are not seeking confrontation with the people."  Pezeshkian also insisted that his nation was "not seeking nuclear weapons... and is ready for any kind of verification." His comments came during a speech at a commemoration marking Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

 

Iran is in the midst of negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

It remains unclear, though, if a nuclear deal will be reached. President Donald Trump has threatened to send another aircraft carrier to pressure Iran. Meanwhile, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been unable for months to inspect and verify Iran's nuclear stockpile.

Topics : Iran US-Iran tensions Protest

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

