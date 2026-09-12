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Home / World News / Trump says Iran probably responsible for attack on Saudi pipeline

Trump says Iran probably responsible for attack on Saudi pipeline

The US ​president also said that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he ‌described as a "good friend"

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran was probably responsible for an aerial attack ‌on Saudi Arabia ​that shut down ​its East-West pipeline, one of the kingdom's main ​routes for exporting crude while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. 
"I think they are, probably they are," Trump told reporters in Dublin ​when asked if Iran was responsible for ‌the attack on the vital oil conduit. 
The US ​president also said that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he ‌described as a "good friend." 
Trump ​added that Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis had called his admnistration and ‌indicated ??they did not want the United ​States to become directly involved in the conflict. 
 
"They would much prefer not ​having us involved, and they're letting most ships go through. There's just ‌one country that they're not too happy with, ‌and we'll get that straightened out," Trump added. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 4:53 PM IST