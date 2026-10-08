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Home / World News / Trump says US will not attack Iran before November midterm elections

Trump says US will not attack Iran before November midterm elections

Trump says US-Iran discussions are productive and rules out an attack on Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, while the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

Donald Trump,Trump

"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," Trump said (Photo:PTI)

Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States is having productive discussions with Iran and will not launch an attack on the country before US midterm congressional elections in November.
 
"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He said the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect and that oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," Trump said.
 

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 10:18 PM IST