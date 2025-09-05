Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump signals upcoming talks with Putin after call with Zelenskyy

Trump signals upcoming talks with Putin after call with Zelenskyy

At a White House tech dinner, President Trump said he will soon speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting a "very good dialogue"

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday.

He said, I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.

At the tech leaders dinner at the White House, Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Melania Trump chaired a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force on Thursday afternoon.

The event was planned to be the first in the newly paved Rose Garden but moved to the White House State Dining Room because of rain.

 

Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States.

Zuckerberg estimated that his company would be spending roughly $600 billion through 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flights, planes

Trump admin scraps Biden-era plan of airlines paying for flight disruptions

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Tibet, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

US visa, H4, H1B

US considers ban on wholesale shopping, other visa curbs for Iranians

Marco Rubio

US to restrict visas of Central Americans acting on behalf of China: Rubio

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Donald Trump administration Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon