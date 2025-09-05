Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Tibet, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Tibet, no casualties reported so far

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions

Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet in the early hours of Friday (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 05/09/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 34.01 N, Long: 81.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.

 

The Tibetan plateau attains its high elevation due to crustal thickening caused by the collision of the Indian tectonic plate with the Eurasian plate, creating the Himalayas. Faulting within the plateau is associated with strike-slip and normal mechanisms. The plateau extends in an east-west direction evidenced by north-south striking grabens, strike-slip faulting and GPS data.

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi visits Lhasa for 60th anniversary of Tibet Autonomous Region

Konkan Railway

China to build Xinjiang-Tibet rail link 'near' LAC with India: Report

India china, India, China

Taken note of reports of China building dam on Brahmaputra: Govt tells RS

earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

India china

No threat to India from upper Brahmaputra mega dam project, says China

In the northern region, strike-slip faulting constitutes the dominant style of tectonics while in the south, the dominant tectonic domain is east-west extension on north-south trending normal faults.

Seven north-south trending rifts and normal faults were first discovered in southern Tibet during the late 1970s and early 1980s using satellite imagery. They began formation when extension occurred some 4 to 8 million years ago.

The largest earthquakes in Tibet, with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar, occur along strike-slip faults. Normal faulting earthquakes are smaller in magnitudes; in 2008, five normal faulting earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9 to 7.1 occurred in various locations across the plateau.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

US visa, H4, H1B

US considers ban on wholesale shopping, other visa curbs for Iranians

Marco Rubio

US to restrict visas of Central Americans acting on behalf of China: Rubio

Alligator Alcatraz

Appeals court stops order to wind down operations at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Social Media

Facebook, Instagram goes dark in Nepal as govt ban comes into effect

Topics : Tibet Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon