Home / World News / Trump to address 80th UN General Assembly on Sept 23: White House

Trump to address 80th UN General Assembly on Sept 23: White House

Trump has addressed the UNGA multiple times during his first term as US President from 2017 to 2021

Donald Trump

Trump's upcoming appearance on September 23 will mark his fifth UNGA address and the first of his second term. (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

President Donald Trump will visit New York next month to take part in the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

"The President will travel to New York City on September 22 to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing.

Trump has addressed the UNGA multiple times during his first term as US President from 2017 to 2021.

In 2017, Trump made his debut at UNGA, where he warned that the US might "totally destroy North Korea" if provoked and mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man."

 

He also criticised Iran's leadership and described the Iran nuclear deal as an "embarrassment" at that time.

In 2018, he highlighted his "America First" agenda, rejecting globalism, while his 2019 address focused on nationalism, tariffs on China, and warnings concerning Iran and immigration.

During 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he delivered a brief pre-recorded statement blaming China for the virus's spread and highlighting Middle East peace agreements brokered under his administration.

Trump's upcoming appearance on September 23 will mark his fifth UNGA address and the first of his second term.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organisation. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) opens on September 9, 2025. Two weeks later, the High-Level General Debate kicks off on September 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump White House UNGA

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

