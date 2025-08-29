Friday, August 29, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump cuts funding for Afghan resettlement programmes, sparks criticism

Trump cuts funding for Afghan resettlement programmes, sparks criticism

Congressional statistics show nearly 60,000 Afghans in Afghanistan are still awaiting asylum case reviews, while more than 170,000 remain in the queue for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs)

The cuts affect Afghans who risked their lives by working alongside American forces during the war with the Taliban | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has reduced funding for programs supporting the relocation and resettlement of Afghan allies in the United States, leaving thousands facing uncertainty, Khaama Press reported.

The cuts affect Afghans who risked their lives by working alongside American forces during the war with the Taliban.

According to US media reports cited by Khaama Press, the budgets for "Operation Enduring Freedom" and Temporary Protected Status are set to expire in September. These programs were designed to protect Afghans vulnerable to Taliban retaliation.

The decision has sparked criticism in Washington. Congressman Scott Peters said cutting the funds sends the "wrong message" to future partners and undermines America's reputation as a reliable ally. He stressed that those who showed the courage to stand against the Taliban are the very people the US should protect.

 

Civil society groups echoed these concerns. Shawn VanDiver, head of the San Diego-based AfghanEvac initiative, cautioned that thousands of Afghans will face severe risks if funding ends, leaving them exposed to Taliban revenge, Khaama Press noted.

Congressional statistics show nearly 60,000 Afghans in Afghanistan are still awaiting asylum case reviews, while more than 170,000 remain in the queue for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

Immigration lawyers have also raised alarms about the fate of women and girls, warning that a return to Taliban rule could strip them of education, employment, and basic freedoms. One lawyer described the prospect as "deeply frightening."

Critics argue that the cuts not only endanger Afghan allies but also threaten to weaken US moral authority and credibility worldwide.

Without renewed commitments, thousands who once stood with American forces may be left to face an uncertain and dangerous future, Khaama Press reported.

The concern came as United States President Donald Trump signed a proclamation earlier this week marking the four-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan. He recalled the tragic day and stressed that the incident reflected the incompetence of the previous administration's withdrawal plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Taliban Donald Trump administration Afghanistan

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

