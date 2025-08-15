Trump to impose tariffs on steel, semiconductor chips from next week

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would set tariffs on imports of steel next week and on semiconductor chips the following week.
"I'll be setting tariffs next week and the week after on steel and on, I would say, chips," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
He said the rates would be lower at the start to allow companies to come and build up domestic manufacturing, rising later. He gave no exact rates.
Trump to let Ukraine decide on territorial swaps U.S. President Donald Trump will let Ukraine to decide whether to engage in territorial swaps with Russia, he said on Friday.
Trump made the comments to reporters on Air Force One as he travels to Alaska for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump takes off for Putin meeting in Alaska
U.S. President Donald Trump departed Washington aboard Air Force One on Friday to head to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska for discussions about a possible ceasefire deal for Ukraine.
Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, as well as other top aides, the White House said.
"HIGH STAKES!!!" Trump wrote on his social media platform before leaving the White House for the trip. (With agency inputs)