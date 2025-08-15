Friday, August 15, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dow set to open at record high on rate-cut hopes; UnitedHealth jumps

Dow set to open at record high on rate-cut hopes; UnitedHealth jumps

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq were slightly off as chip stocks weakened after Applied Materials warned of weak China demand

Stock market

UnitedHealth Group jumped 11.5 per cent in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's company revealed a new investment in the health insurer, while a securities filing showed Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management included bullish positions in the company. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The blue-chip Dow was on track to open at a record high on Friday, underpinned by expectations of an interest rate cut in September and gains in UnitedHealth's shares after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in the health insurer. 
Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq were slightly off as chip stocks weakened after Applied Materials warned of weak China demand. 
UnitedHealth Group jumped 11.5 per cent in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's company revealed a new investment in the health insurer, while a securities filing showed Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management included bullish positions in the company. 
Rising costs in the broader healthcare sector and an about 46 per cent slump in heavyweight UnitedHealth's shares this year have left the Dow lagging its Wall Street peers on the road to record highs. The price-weighted index last scaled an all-time high on December 4. 
 
This week, however, the healthcare sector is the top performer on the benchmark S&P 500 and is on track for its best weekly performance in three. 

Also Read

Wall Street

Wall Street falls as fears over Trump's new tariffs weigh on markets

Regencell Bioscience

Herbal medicine firm Regencell Bioscience skyrockets 60,000%, stuns market

Chris Wood

What does Chris Wood think about stock markets, defence stocks, US dollar?

US stock market, wall street

Wall Street rises, yields fall in choppy trade as Fed keeps rates unchanged

Wall Street

Wall Street opens higher on easing tariff tensions, strong jobs data

Other insurers also gained, with Elevance up 4.2 per cent, Centene rising 2.9 per cent and Molina adding 3.7 per cent before the bell on Friday. 
More broadly, the main US stock indexes are on track for their second week of gains, buoyed by expectations that the Fed could restart its monetary policy easing cycle with a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in September. 
The central bank last lowered borrowing costs in December and said US tariffs could add to price pressures. However, recent labor market weakness and signs that tariff-induced inflation was yet to reflect in headline consumer prices have made investors confident of a potential dovish move next month. 
"A 25bps rate cut is still almost fully priced in although it has put a dampener on tentative expectations that the Fed could deliver an even larger 50bps rate cut like last September," analysts at MUFG said in a note. 
"Market participants are still confident that the Fed will resume rate cuts in response to weakness in the labor market and the lack of pass through so far to consumer prices from higher tariffs as evident in this week's CPI report." At 07:16 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 303 points, or 0.67 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 19.25 points, or 0.08 per cent. 
Focus will now be on July retail sales data, due later in the day, and the University of Michigan's report on consumer confidence, for clues on the health of the American consumer. 
Among other stocks, Applied Materials tumbled 14.1 per cent after the chip equipment maker issued weak fourth-quarter forecasts on sluggish China demand, fueling concerns over tariff-related risks. 
Shares of other chip equipment makers such as KLA and Lam Research lost 5.8 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. 
Intel rose 2.7 per cent on the heels of a 20 per cent gain this week after a report said the Trump administration was in talks with the struggling chipmaker for the US government to potentially take a stake in the company. 
On the commodities front, crude prices slipped to around $65 a barrel with attention on a meeting in Alaska between US
President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that markets hope could pave the way for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.  The meeting will take place at 1900 GMT.

More From This Section

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Alaska Summit: Trump to meet Putin, says talks have 25% chance of failing

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Australian lawyer apologises for AI-generated errors in murder case

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

China's economy shows signs of strain in July, retail sales lose momentum

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian markets mostly higher as uptick in inflation pulls US stocks lower

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine under pressure as Russian troops advance before Putin-Trump summit

Topics : Nasdaq US stock market US stocks S&P S&P Dow Jones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon