Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire was appointed defence minister

France, France Flag

France Flag (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Roland Lescure, a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, was appointed finance minister in a new government led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the Elysee palace said on Sunday. 
Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire was appointed defence minister. Several key ministers remained in their post, including Jean-Noel Barrot at the foreign ministry, Bruno Retailleau at the interior ministry and Gerald Darmanin at the justice ministry. 
Lescure, who has a left-wing background, and his prime minister now faces the challenge of brokering a compromise on next year's budget in a fractious parliament ahead of an year-end deadline. 
Budget talks have grown increasingly fraught, requiring delicate trade-offs between three ideologically opposed blocs in a hung parliament. 
 
Lecornu's two predecessors were ousted over efforts to rein in France's budget deficit â€” the largest in the euro zone â€” at a time when ratings agencies and investors are closely watching. 
In a bid to win over the Socialists, Lecornu proposed a wealth tax long demanded by the left, while excluding business owners' assets to shield companies and jobs. 
He has also ruled out using special constitutional powers to push the budget through parliament without a vote.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians pin hopes on Trump's peace plan

White House, shutdown

Mass layoffs will start if shutdown talks 'going nowhere': White House

Marco Rubio

Gaza war not over despite partial accord: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Pro-Palestine protesters march in Auckland on Sept. 13

Hundreds of thousands march across Europe in support of Palestinians

uk attack, uk police, uk, manchester

Manchester synagogue attacker identified as Briton of Syrian descent

Topics : World News Finance minister France Emmanuel Macron

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon