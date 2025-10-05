Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Five killed in large-scale Russian drone, missile strike on Ukraine

Five killed in large-scale Russian drone, missile strike on Ukraine

Moscow sent over 50 ballistic missiles and around 500 drones into nine regions across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday morning

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Four people died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine's emergency service. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least five civilians died after Russia launched drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, in a major attack that officials there said targeted civilian infrastructure.

Moscow sent over 50 ballistic missiles and around 500 drones into nine regions across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday morning.

Four people died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine's emergency service. The historic western city is often seen as a haven from the fighting and destruction further east. At least four more people sustained injuries, the emergency service said.

 

The strike left two districts without power and public transport suspended for a few hours early Sunday, mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported. He added that a business complex on the outskirts of Lviv was on fire following the strike.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a nighttime aerial assault killed a civilian woman and wounded nine other people including a 16-year-old girl, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov reported. He said Russia attacked with drones and guided aerial bombs.

Fedorov said the strike destroyed residential buildings and left some 73,000 households in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas without power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

shimla landslide, landslide

40 killed in Nepal as heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Deportations are surging worldwide; how did this crisis become normalised?

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel, Hamas set for talks over Trump's Gaza peace plan in Egypt on Monday

Chinese food

Why China's restaurants are facing social media outrage over pre-made food

Topics : World News Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon