Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump Wins Fight to Withhold Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid

Trump Wins Fight to Withhold Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid

In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, the appellate panel reversed a Washington federal judge who found that US officials were violating the Constitution's separation of powers principles

Donald Trump

The ruling is a significant win for Trump’s broader effort to withhold funding from programs that have fallen out of favor with his administration, regardless of how Congress exercised its authority over spending. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration can cut potentially billions of dollars in foreign assistance funds approved by Congress for this year, a US appeals court ruled. 
In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, the appellate panel reversed a Washington federal judge who found that US officials were violating the Constitution’s separation of powers principles by failing to authorize the money to be paid in line with what the legislative branch directed. 
The ruling is a significant win for Trump’s broader effort to withhold funding from programs that have fallen out of favor with his administration, regardless of how Congress exercised its authority over spending. Trump’s critics have assailed what they’ve described as a far-reaching power grab by the executive branch. 
 
The nonprofits and business that sued could ask all of the active judges on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to reconsider the three-member panel’s decision.

More From This Section

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Bessent urges Federal Reserve to lower rates by 150 basis points or more

US, United States

US national debt hits record $37 trillion years ahead of projections

Chile_Wildfire

Wildfires fanned by heatwave rage across Europe, burning houses, factories

dollars

Canada's Gildan Activewear to acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 billion

Hajj

Hajj 2026 selection list out: Steps to view Qurrah draw result and more

Topics : Donald Trump foreign aid US Congress Courts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon