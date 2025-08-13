Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hajj 2026 selection list out: Steps to view Qurrah draw result and more

The Hajj Committee of India held the draw of lots on August 13 to pick pilgrims for Hajj 2026, with results available online. Provisionally chosen pilgrims must pay Rs 1,52,300 by August 20, 2025

Hajj 2026 (Photo: Reuters)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hajj 2026: To choose pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj, the Hajj Committee of India held the Qurrah or Qurandazi, or drawing of lots, today, on August 13. Candidates can now verify their selection status if they submitted their forms by the deadline of August 7. The overall number of applicants stood at 1,94,007, according to the committee report. The anticipated dates for Hajj 2026 are May 24–29 of the next year.
 
On August 13, the Hajj Committee of India finished the Qurrah, or drawing of lots, for the 2026 Hajj, confirming the names of pilgrims who were waitlisted and provisionally chosen. The procedure was broadcast live on hajcommittee.gov.in and took place at the Hajj Committee's Committee Room at Hajj House in Mumbai. 
 

Hajj 2026: Qurrah draw site

The Hajj Committee of India conducted the Qurrah (draw of lots) at 11:30 am today in its Committee Room at the Hajj House, Mumbai. A notification issued earlier on Tuesday stated, “The Qurrah will be conducted online and livestreamed on the official website of the Hajj Committee of India — hajcommittee.gov.in.”
 
Additionally, it stated that the same website will include the list of pilgrims who have been waitlisted and provisionally selected. Applicants will also receive notifications via SMS, according to the announcement. Using their cover number, pilgrims can view their current status and Qur'anic findings.

Hajj 2026: Guidelines 

By August 20, all pilgrims who have been tentatively chosen must pay the Rs. 1,52,300 Advance Hajj fee. Their application will be cancelled if they do not make the payment.
In addition to other tier-2 cities, Hajj 2026 will feature 18 embarkation locations nationwide, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. No embarkation sites would be available in Bhopal, Vijayawada, or Aurangabad. Flight information, both inbound and outgoing, will be made public later. 
 
The Short Duration Hajj Package for working professionals has been approved by the Hajj Committee. More than 10,000 pilgrims are eligible to apply under this program. India has a total of 175,025 quotas under the government program. A 20-day stay in Saudi Arabia is included in the package. Qurrah will be used to confirm the final list if there are more than 10,000 applications.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

