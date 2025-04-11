Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Most-wanted TTP militant among 2 killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Most-wanted TTP militant among 2 killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Hafeezullah was the most wanted TTP terrorist and was involved in major terror attacks

pakistan Flag

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to search for the presence of any other terrorist. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most wanted terrorist commanders of the Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group was among the two militants killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The police said it challenged the bike riding terrorists on main Timergara road in Lower Dir district on Thursday after receiving intelligence about the presence of TTP fighters in the vicinity and killed two militants, including Hafeezullah alias "Kochwan".

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Hafeezullah was the most wanted TTP terrorist and was involved in major terror attacks.

He carried a bounty of PKR 5 million on his head, a CTD official said.

 

Hafeezullah's body has been confirmed, and efforts are underway to identify the other militant," the official said.

Also Read

pakistan airline,PIA

Pakistan to invite fresh bids for privatising national airline PIA

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana, says he is Canadian citizen

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana big success of Modi govt: Shah

pakistan Flag

US firms eye investment in nation's untapped minerals sector: Pakistan

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Pakistan issues additional visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to search for the presence of any other terrorist, he said.

Hafeezullah, a trained militant with a degree in computer science, belonged to Kohan village of Dir district.

He was earlier associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) organisation before joining the TTP where he operated under the command of former TTP chief Maulana Fazlullah. He was also the member of the Shura of TTP.

He was also TTP's shadow governor of Mardan and believed to have orchestrated several deadly attacks against security forces between 2009 and 2014, particularly in the volatile regions of Lower Dir and Chitral.

One of the most high-profile assaults attributed to Hafeezullah was in 2010 when a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of American soldiers training with the Frontier Corps' Dir Scouts in counter-terrorism operations. The suicide bombing left three US troops dead.

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China's 125% tariff counter to Trump's 145% levy, vows to 'fight till end'

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK steps up Ukraine aid as Western allies rally to secure arms, ammunition

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's president removes 2nd top army leader in major anti-corruption move

Donald Trump, Trump

'Not bad': Trump praises billionaire gains after tariff pause sparks rally

Lt Gen John D Caine

Senate confirms Dan Caine as Joint Chiefs of Staff chair in overnight vote

Topics : Taliban Pakistan Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon