Two killed after Ukrainian drone attacks hit oil refinery in Moscow
Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other's energy infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that they had agreed to stop
Reuters MOSCOW
Listen to This Article
Two people died in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on the Moscow region and an oil refinery in Russia's capital was hit, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia enters the final day of parliamentary elections.
Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other's energy infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that they had agreed to stop.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks had been thwarted, with Russia downing more than 1,600 drones since Saturday, including 450 headed for Moscow.
Several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery and one hit an apartment, Sobyanin said, adding there were no casualties in the city.
"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections," he said. "The adversary failed to achieve this."
Also Read
Reuters witnesses heard blasts in Moscow and saw plumes of smoke billowing from the site of the Moscow refinery. The scale of any damage to the facility was not immediately known.
Ukrainian strikes have knocked out a significant part of Russia's oil refining capacity, triggering oil product shortages, fuel price increases and long queues at filling stations in many regions across the country's 11 time zones.
The Moscow plant, which has been targeted multiple times, processed 11.6 million metric tons of oil in 2024, producing 2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of diesel, the latest available data shows.
Ukraine has not commented on the attacks. Both sides say they do not target civilians.
In the wider Moscow region, in addition to the two deaths, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey apartment block in the Ramenskoye district and a number of homes were damaged, said Governor Andrei Vorobyov.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 11:50 AM IST