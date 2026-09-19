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Home / Industry / News / Industry body CITI warns 100% US tariffs could hit Indian textile exports

Industry body CITI warns 100% US tariffs could hit Indian textile exports

Industry body says tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy could make Indian textiles uncompetitive in the US, its largest export market

Textile Industry

CITI has warned that US tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy could severely hurt India’s textile and apparel exports (File photo: Shine Jacob)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

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The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has raised concerns over the potential impact of additional tariffs being imposed by the United States (US) on the country’s textile and apparel exports, given that country is the single-largest market for the sector.
 
The new 100 per cent tariffs - imposed on countries buying Russian oil - were approved by US President Donald Trump when he signed off on the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’.
 
“Any additional tariffs under this Act will be very difficult to absorb for the MSME-dominated Indian textile and apparel sector already under stress due to several factors, including the continuing turmoil in West Asia. It will severely impact our ability to sell in the United States, our most significant market by a distance,” CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said on Saturday.
  
"We eagerly look forward to the Government of India engaging more closely with the United States to ensure that Indian exporters are not disadvantaged and rendered completely uncompetitive in the world’s No. 1 economy,” he added.
 
Chandran said a fair, balanced, and equitable bilateral trade deal (BTA) between India and the US is the urgent need of the hour. India has been negotiating a BTA with the United States for some time now, and is said to be in the final stretches of the talks. The CITI chairman said that although the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India will open new markets for Indian exporters, they cannot substitute for the importance of the US market for the sector.

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“The FTAs offer a lot of potential, but the gains from those are not automatic for exporters and will take time to materialise,” he pointed out. Incidentally, the India-EU FTA is likely to be operational next year. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the United Kingdom became effective on July 15, 2026.
 
In US dollar (USD) terms, India’s overall textile and apparel exports climbed 6.39 per cent in August 2026 over the same period last year, with textile exports rising 13.03 per cent and apparel exports declining 2.74 per cent.
 
For April-August 2026, India’s textile exports rose 6.94 per cent in USD terms, but apparel exports fell 9.10 per cent, leaving cumulative textile and apparel exports marginally lower by 0.24 per cent year-on-year. The India-US trade relationship has value-chain complementarity and potential for technology partnerships, supply-chain resilience, and mutual economic opportunity. A balanced and predictable trade framework can help unlock these complementarities, strengthen bilateral commercial engagement, and support the long-term competitiveness of the textile and apparel sectors in both countries.
 

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 4:30 PM IST