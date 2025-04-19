Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two police officers hurt, suspect killed in shootout near Atlanta

Two police officers hurt, suspect killed in shootout near Atlanta

A Fulton County police officer and a South Fulton police officer were injured, and the suspect was fatally wounded

Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout Friday just south of Atlanta. Photo: Shutterstock

AP South Fulton
Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout Friday just south of Atlanta.

Just before noon, Fulton County police officers observed a suspicious individual and requested assistance, according to a news release. As an officer from the city of South Fulton arrived to provide support, there was an exchange of gunfire.

A Fulton County police officer and a South Fulton police officer were injured, and the suspect was fatally wounded, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

