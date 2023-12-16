UAE Prez mourns passing of Emir of Kuwait, declares 3-day state mourning

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned with great sadness and sorrow the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on Saturday, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the Al Sabah family, the State of Kuwait, and its people.

The Presidential Court issued the following statement: With hearts that believe in Allah's will and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, who passed away today.

At the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as of today, the UAE will observe a three-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast at all official departments, embassies, and UAE's diplomatic missions outside the country.