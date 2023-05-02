close

Ugandan minister shot dead by his bodyguard over wage issue: Report

Witnesses claim that the soldier was yelling that he had not been paid for a long time despite working for a minister, the report said

AP Kampala
Ugandan minister Charles Engola

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
A bodyguard shot and killed a government minister in Uganda early Tuesday in an apparent private dispute, according to local media.

The victim, Charles Engola, served in the government of President Yoweri Museveni as the junior minister in charge of labour. He was a retired army colonel.

The attacker, who has not been publicly identified, then shot himself, according to state broadcaster UBC and others.

The shooting took place inside Engola's home in a suburb of the Ugandan capital, Kampala. Police detectives are now at the crime scene.

The motive was not immediately clear, but the local press said there had been an apparent dispute over the guard's wages.

Witnesses claim that the soldier was yelling that he had not been paid for a long time despite working for a minister, the online newspaper NilePost reported.

The incident is likely to send shockwaves in a country where other high-profile officials have been killed in gun attacks over the years.

In 2021, a former army chief in Uganda was wounded and his daughter killed when gunmen shot at their vehicle in Kampala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wages

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

