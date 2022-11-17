What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
Business Standard's S Dinakar caught up with Sunjay Kapur, the president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, to know how the sector is performing and more
Despite the rough global weather, the auto component sector has shown resilience. It witnessed a 43% jump in exports during the last financial year. And for the first time, the industry has seen a trade surplus. Business Standard’s S Dinakar caught up with Sunjay Kapur, the president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, to know how the sector is performing, and how the industry is transitioning to meet the challenges posed by the rise of electric vehicles. Kapur also spoke about localization. Let us listen in to the interview
