UK foreign secretary runs for cover as siren goes off during Israel visit

Talking about the experience, Cleverly on X wrote that the threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child.

"Today I've seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day...This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel," he said.

Israel, which mobilised 360,000 reservists, has vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, had been killed in Israel while in Gaza, 950 people had been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities there.

Hamas is holding an estimated 150 Israelis hostages. The group continued to fire rockets at Israel, including a heavy barrage at the southern town of Ashkelon.

Also Read Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks Social media riddled with misinformation on Israel-Hamas war, say experts Samsung's profit slows in sign of semiconductor chip market bottom How Deif, secretive Hamas commander masterminded attack on Israel Israel claims 'hostile aircraft' entered country from Lebanon, alarms north Sikh man who housed, fed Khalistanis in India allowed into Canada: Report