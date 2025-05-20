UK, France, Canada threaten Israel with sanctions over Gaza offensive

The UK, France and Canada are threatening concrete actions against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and West Bank.
The joint statement on Monday sharply criticises Israel's decision to allow a limited, basic amount of aid into Gaza after nearly three months of an Israeli blockade wholly inadequate.
The statement also calls on Israel to stop its "egregious" new military actions in Gaza and to immediately allow in humanitarian aid.
The statement came shortly after Israel and the United Nations said the first few trucks of aid had entered Gaza which the UN humanitarian chief described as a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.
The three countries' statement said they have always supported Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism but called the escalation disproportionate.
The statement marked the first significant threat from the UK and France since the start of the 19-month war.
