Friday, April 11, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France could recognise Palestinian state in coming months: Emmanuel Macron

France could recognise Palestinian state in coming months: Emmanuel Macron

Macron expressed his intention to push for Palestinian statehood at a conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia

France's President Emmanuel Macron

Macron's statement follows Israel's resumption of airstrikes on Gaza after a ceasefire broke down | Photo: Reuters File Photo

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (local time) said that the country is considering recognising a Palestinian state and could do so as early as June, as reported by Politico.

Citing an interview with the French President, Politico reported that Macron expressed his intention to push for Palestinian statehood at a conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, which will focus on advancing a two-state solution. Macron emphasised that the move is based on fairness rather than to appease any particular party.

"We must move toward recognition, and we will do so in the coming months... I'm not doing it for unity or to please this or that person. I'm doing it because at some point it will be fair," the French president said, as quoted by Politico.

 

Macron's statement follows Israel's resumption of airstrikes on Gaza after a ceasefire broke down after just two months of its imposition, with Israel halting humanitarian aid to the region, as per Politico.

The conflict, which began after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with 1,200 people being killed and 250 taken hostage from the Israeli side and 50,000 people dying in Gaza, as per Politico.

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

France's Prez Macron calls for suspension of investment in US after tariffs

Marine Le Pen

Who is Marine Le Pen: Macron's far-right rival now banned from office

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

Proposed European force for Ukraine may respond if Russia attacks: Macron

Canada PM Mark Carney with french President Emmanuel Macron

Carney meets Britain, Germany leaders as Trump targets Canada's sovereignty

Mark Carney

Canada PM Carney to meet European allies as tensions with Trump admin rise

France has long supported a two-state solution but has avoided recognising Palestine as a state until now, saying it would only do so if it advanced the peace process. Macron's remarks came after a visit to Egypt, where he met with Palestinians affected by the conflict.

"I want to believe in peace; today the conflict has intensified and it's terrible ... Since March 2, there's nothing going in [to the Gaza Strip] -- no water, no food, no medication, and none of the injured are coming out," Macron said as quoted by Politico.

His decision to recognise a Palestinian state is expected to strain relations with Israel. Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, have criticised the move, arguing that recognising Palestine now would reward terrorism and strengthen Hamas. France's Jewish umbrella group, Crif, also condemned the decision, calling it a political win for Hamas while Israeli hostages remain in Gaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump trade war with China revives recession, bear market fears

Donald Trump, Trump

Federal judge allows Trump to proceed with immigrant registry rule

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US envoy to Ukraine Bridget Brink to step down as peace talks uncertain

Tesla

Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with 1st showroom, service centre in Riyadh

US flag, US, united states

US budget deficit hits $1.3 trn in six months, second highest on record

Topics : Emmanuel Macron France palestine Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon