Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US begins voluntary deportation with 68 migrants sent to Honduras, Colombia

US begins voluntary deportation with 68 migrants sent to Honduras, Colombia

US President Donald Trump has promised to increase deportations substantially

Venezuela deportations

The United States on Monday sent 68 immigrants from Honduras and Colombia back to their countries. Image: Bloomberg

AP San Pedro Sula
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States on Monday sent 68 immigrants from Honduras and Colombia back to their countries, the first government-funded flight of what the Trump administration is calling voluntary deportations.

In the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, 38 Hondurans, including 19 children, disembarked from the charter flight carrying USD 1,000 debit cards from the U.S government and the offer to one day be allowed to apply for legal entry into the US

US President Donald Trump has promised to increase deportations substantially. Experts believe the self-deportation offer will only appeal to a small portion of migrants already considering return, but unlikely to spur high demand. The offer has been paired with highly-publicized migrant detentions in the U.S and flying a couple hundred Venezuelan migrants to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

 

Kevin Antonio Posadas, from Tegucigalpa, had lived in Houston for three years, but had already been considering a return to Honduras when the Trump administration announced its offer.

I wanted to see my family and my mom, said Posadas, who added that the process was easy.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

SC lets Trump revoke legal shield for 350K Venezuelans facing deportation

Donald Trump, Trump

'Bad & dangerous day for America': Trump slams SC over migrant ruling

Steve Bannon

Battle over deportation: Steve Bannon warns of habeas corpus suspension

immigrants, illegal immigration, deported from US, deport

US judge blocks Trump's deportations of Venezuelans under 1798 wartime law

US immigrants, Migrants US

ICE, DeSantis tout record 1,120 illegal immigrant arrests in one week in US

You just apply (through the CBP Home app ) and in three days you've got it, he said. The flight left Houston early Monday. It's good because you save the cost of the flight if you have the intention of leaving.

Posadas said he hadn't feared deportation and liked living in the US, but had been thinking for some time about going home. He said eventually he would consider taking up the US government's offer of allowing those who self-deport to apply to enter the United States legally.

In a statement about the flight Monday, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don't, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return.

Twenty-six more migrants aboard the flight were headed home to Colombia, according to a US Department of Homeland Security statement.

Honduras Deputy Foreign Minister Antonio Garca said the Honduran government would also support the returning migrants with USD 100 cash and another USD 200 credit at a government-run store that sells basic necessities.

Among the migrants arriving voluntarily Monday were four children who were born in the United States, Garca said.

Garca, who met the arriving migrants at the airport, said they told him that being in the US without documents required for legal immigration or residence had been increasingly difficult, that things were growing more hostile and they feared going to work.

Still, the number of Hondurans deported from the US so far this year is below last year's pace, said Honduras immigration director Wilson Paz.

While about 13,500 Hondurans have been deported from the US this year, the figure stood at more than 15,000 by this time in 2024, Paz said.

He didn't expect the number to accelerate much, despite the Trump administration's intentions.

Some would continue applying to self-deport, because they feel like their time in the US is up or because it's getting harder to work, he said.

I don't think it will be thousands of people who apply for the program, Paz said. Our responsibility is that they come in an orderly fashion and we support them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Putin, Trump

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Eliminate root cause of issue, Putin tells Trump

US Treasury building, US Treasury

Treasury yields rise; stocks, dollar fall amid tax bill, US downgrade focus

UK EU deal

UK, EU seal post-Brexit 'reset' deal to boost trade, security ties

Iran, Iran flag

UK, Iran summon each other's top diplomats in espionage tit-for-tat

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel plans to invest $14 billion in US Steel's operations

Topics : US Deportation Law Deportations Columbia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayLSG vs SRH Live ScoreQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon