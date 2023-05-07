UK Royal family website replaces 'concort' with 'Queen' as Camilla's title

The coronation day has marked a historical moment for the royal family as it kicks in a lot of changes in the titles and duties of royals. One such change is reflected on the royal family's website, which finally addressed Camilla as 'Queen' and not 'Queen Consort' anymore.

According to People Magazine, Buckingham Palace has refreshed the biography page of King Charles III's wife. The profile now reads 'Her Majesty The Queen', which was 'Queen Consort' earlier.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Earlier King Charles issued a royal warrant ordering the title change should be reflected in any kind of service belonging to the church of England. The warrant read, "in every prayer for the Royal Family contained in any form of service authorized for use in the Church of England," as per a report by People citing Evening Standard.

As per information by People Magazine, courtiers hinted that plans were in motion when the intricate invitation for the crowning was released in April. There, Buckingham Palace called her Queen Camilla -- not Queen Consort -- for the first time since Charles' accession in September.

According to Page Six, a US-based media company, the newly crowned Queen Camilla wore an ivory gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring silver and gold embroidery depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom. She accessorized her outfit with the iconic Coronation Necklace, which boasts a jaw-dropping 22.48-carat pendant known as the Lahore Diamond.

The Queen was crowned with the same headpiece Queen Mary used in 1911, although she added jewels from Queen Elizabeth's collection to honor her late mother-in-law. She also paid tribute to her husband's mother by wearing the same robe Elizabeth wore to her own coronation 70 years ago, as per Page Six.The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by King Charles III and Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017.After the King was crowned, Queen Camilla received her own coronation, albeit in a slightly different form.

The day of the coronation was picked up as the perfect event to make dissolve the title of 'Queen consort' which was used to distinguish Camilla from former Queen Elizabeth.

The coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, London today.