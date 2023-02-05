JUST IN
Business Standard

Amid backlog, Now Indians can apply for US visa from other countries

Earlier, the US had launched initiatives like including scheduling special interviews for first time applicants and increasing strength of consular staff

Topics
US visa | India | Thailand

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

US Visa

With an aim to cut delays in visa processing in India, which is already over 500 days, the US Embassy in India has launched a new initiative wherein Indian citizens who are travelling abroad can get a visa appointment at the US embassy or Consulate of their destination. Using Thailand as an example, the Us Embassy in India said that Thailand has appointment capacity for B1 and B2 visa (travel and business).

The US Embassy in India tweeted:

"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months."

In order to cut delays in visa processing in India, the US has launched initiatives like including scheduling special interviews for first time applicants and increasing strength of consular staff.

As part of the multi-pronged approach to cut the visa backlog, the US embassy in Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad conducted "special Saturday interview days" on January 21.

"On January 21, the US mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days, as part of a larger effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants," the US embassy said on Sunday.

"The United States Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad all opened consular operations on Saturday to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews," it said in a statement.

The mission will continue to open "additional slots" for appointments to take place on select Saturdays in the coming months.

"These additional interview days are just one component of a multi-pronged initiative to address the backlog in visa processing caused by Covid-19," it said.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 12:04 IST

