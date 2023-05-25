Germany's GDP shrinks by 0.3% in first quarter, puts economy into recession

New figures show the German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of this year, putting the country formally into recession.

Data released Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office shows Germany's gross domestic product, or GDP, down by 0.3 per cent in the period from January to March. This follows a drop of 0.5 per cent in Europe's biggest economy during the last quarter of 2022. Two consecutive quarters of decline constitute a technical recession.

The figures are a blow to the German government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialise.

It said GDP will grow by 0.4 per cent up from a 0.2 per cent expansion predicted in late January a forecast that may now need to be revised downward.

Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2 per cent higher than a year ago.

GDP reflects the total value of goods and services produced in a country. Some experts question whether the figure alone is a useful indicator of economic prosperity given that it doesn't distinguish between types of spending.

Also Read Finnish economy to fall into mild recession in 2023, says central bank Europe's gas crunch could return as Goldman Sachs sees winter spike What does Parliament's winter session mean for you? Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA Indian-origin youth accused of ramming truck into barriers near White House First Citizens-owned Silicon Valley Bank to lays off about 500 employees Here's a look at companies leaving Russia and those staying back Damage to Russian-occupied dam submerges Ukrainian island community Nominee for top US military post advocates strong defence ties with India