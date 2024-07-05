UK will get a 'government of service': Keir Starmer in first speech as PM

Our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics for public service: Keir Starmer | Representative Image

Keir Starmer promised a government of service that will urgently get down to delivering the change voted for by the British public as he took charge as Britain's 58th Prime Minister, the seventh for the Labour Party, here on Friday.

Earlier, the 61-year-old Labour leader who won a landslide majority in Thursday's general election was driven to Buckingham Palace for his customary audience with King Charles III to be formally asked to form a government in the name of the British monarch.

In total, Labour had 412 seats and the Conservatives 121.

Starmer and his wife, Victoria, then hugged and greeted several of their supporters who had patiently lined up in Downing Street awaiting the newly-elected Prime Minister's convoy.

Our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics for public service, said Starmer in his inaugural address as leader of a new Labour Party-led government, adding that the work ahead is urgent and we begin it today.

When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to the weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future. But we need to move forward together, he said.

Starmer acknowledged that the lack of trust could only be healed by actions, not words and pledged that his government would treat every single person in the country with respect.

He noted: If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. But whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly: my government will serve you'.

Politics can be a force for good, we will show. We've changed the Labour Party, returned it to service, and that is how we will govern. Country first, party second.

The incoming Prime Minister also had warm words for his 44-year-old predecessor, Rishi Sunak, who he praised for an added accomplishment.

His achievement as the first British Asian prime minister of our country, the extra effort that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today and recognise that dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership, he said.