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Home / World News / Ukraine and nine other countries team up against ballistic missiles

Ukraine and nine other countries team up against ballistic missiles

"Our goal is to build a shared ballistic missile defence capability for Europe," the 10 nations said in a statement in Paris at talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

(Photo: Reuters)

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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Ukraine and nine other countries on Monday announced they were forming a coalition to protect Europe from ballistic missiles, taking advantage of Kyiv’s experience of fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion for over four years.
 
“Our goal is to build a shared ballistic missile defence capability for Europe,” the 10 nations said in a statement in Paris at talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 
Zelenskyy was Paris asking two dozen European leaders for help developing measures against Russia’s ballistic missiles, which have pummeled his country. Europe is wary of Moscow’s wider ambitions on the continent.
 
Zelenskyy and the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom said they recognised “the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles,” which are harder to stop than cruise missiles or drones.
 
 
“We believe that protecting Europe requires a comprehensive solution, in the form of an integrated missile defence architecture, to deter and neutralise future missile threats," the statement said.

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 "We recognise Ukraine’s unique experience, gained through its defence against the war of aggression waged by Russia.” It  gave no time frame for setting up the defence system, and said the plan remained open to other countries.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin was unyielding, vowing Monday emphatic retaliation to Kyiv’s recent long-range attacks on refineries, tankers and terminals that have caused widespread fuel shortages.
 
“Wherever they attempt to strike Russian territory, we will respond in kind, but our strikes will be several times more powerful,” Putin told a meeting with pro-Kremlin activists.
   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ukraine Ballistic missile Zelenskyy

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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