close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ukraine Conflict:11 killed from Russian missile strike in Sloviansk

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine's Sloviansk on Friday has climbed to 11, New York Times reported

ANI Europe
UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine's Sloviansk on Friday has climbed to 11, New York Times reported.

After a Russian missile attack on a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, rescuers retrieved additional dead bodies from the debris on Saturday. A 2-year-old boy had been rescued from a building on Friday but then died in an ambulance, the officials said.

Quoting the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, Al Jazeera reported that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired at Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

The assault happened following Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday signature on a bill that will make it simpler to enlist civilians in the military and prevent them from fleeing the country if called up, reported Al Jazeera.

A draftee would be prohibited from travelling internationally under the law, which Putin signed on Friday, and would need to report to an enlisting office after receiving electronic call-up papers.Last year, after Putin declared a mobilisation to support the soldiers in Ukraine, tens of thousands of men left Russia.

Moscow claimed it was attempting to seize more districts of the devastated Bakhmut when it launched the attack on Sloviansk, whose population have left in large numbers since Russia's invasion, according to Al Jazeera.

Also Read

Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Sloviansk claims at least 8 lives

Nearly 200 soldiers freed in latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: Officials

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran

Russia deploys multiple drones to attack parts of Ukraine, dozens shot down

US to provide military aid of $2.6 bn to Ukraine against Russian forces

Despite heavy protests, French Prez Macron signs pension reform into law

VP Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules in country

Amid reeling economic crisis, Pak govt hikes petrol price for next 15 days

At least 25 people killed, 183 injured in Sudan clashes, toll may rise

IMF has no excuse to delay loan, Pak was not created to act like beggar: PM

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now.

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict | US Russia | Russia

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon