Ukraine Conflict:11 killed from Russian missile strike in Sloviansk

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine's Sloviansk on Friday has climbed to 11, New York Times reported.

After a Russian missile attack on a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, rescuers retrieved additional dead bodies from the debris on Saturday. A 2-year-old boy had been rescued from a building on Friday but then died in an ambulance, the officials said.

Quoting the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, Al Jazeera reported that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired at Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

The assault happened following Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday signature on a bill that will make it simpler to enlist civilians in the military and prevent them from fleeing the country if called up, reported Al Jazeera.

A draftee would be prohibited from travelling internationally under the law, which Putin signed on Friday, and would need to report to an enlisting office after receiving electronic call-up papers.Last year, after Putin declared a mobilisation to support the soldiers in Ukraine, tens of thousands of men left Russia.

Moscow claimed it was attempting to seize more districts of the devastated Bakhmut when it launched the attack on Sloviansk, whose population have left in large numbers since Russia's invasion, according to Al Jazeera.

Also Read Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Sloviansk claims at least 8 lives Nearly 200 soldiers freed in latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: Officials Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran Russia deploys multiple drones to attack parts of Ukraine, dozens shot down US to provide military aid of $2.6 bn to Ukraine against Russian forces Despite heavy protests, French Prez Macron signs pension reform into law VP Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules in country Amid reeling economic crisis, Pak govt hikes petrol price for next 15 days At least 25 people killed, 183 injured in Sudan clashes, toll may rise IMF has no excuse to delay loan, Pak was not created to act like beggar: PM

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now.