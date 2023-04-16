close

At least 25 people killed, 183 injured in Sudan clashes, toll may rise

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has condemned the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
In a clash between a paramilitary group with the Sudanese army on Saturday, 25 people lost their lives whereas 183 were severely injured, CNN reported citing the Sudanese Central Medical Committee.

The casualties are likely to rise in the clashes that took place near the capital of Khartoum.

Meanwhile, Fedail Hospital in central Khartoum has received dozens of wounded civilians and military personnel in the last several hours, reported CNN citing sources. Some of those injured are in critical condition.

In a statement earlier, the Sudanese Doctors' Trade Union reported at least three civilian deaths, with two being killed at Khartoum International Airport, according to the union's report, which was released on Saturday, as per CNN.

"The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

The Indian embassy has also made an appeal to the Indians to suspend their ongoing plans to travel to Sudan. In a tweet, the Indian embassy on Saturday wrote, "Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates."

The embassy's warning came in light of clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces.

Clashes were reported between rival factions of armed forces in Sudan, and several gunshots and explosions were witnessed on Saturday morning in various parts of Khartoum, reported New York Times.

As the clashes escalated, later in the day, the Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have gained control of the Presidential Palace.

Many videos were circulated on social media showing armed fighters driving across the runway of the city's international airport, in which heavy gunshots were audible.

The Sudanese military, after 18 months of its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

