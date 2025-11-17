Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 France's Rafale warplanes

Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 France's Rafale warplanes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the document on Monday stating that Ukraine is considering the possibility of buying French defence equipment

Zelenskyy is on his ninth visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. | (Photo:PTI)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Ukraine signed a letter of intent to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France, the Ukrainian Embassy and the French president's office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the document on Monday stating that Ukraine is considering the possibility of buying French defence equipment, including Rafale jet fighters, Macron's office said. It did not provide further details.

Zelenskyy is on his ninth visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. His talks are meant to strengthen Ukraine's defences as the country enters another winter under Russian bombardment of its energy infrastructure and other targets.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

