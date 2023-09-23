close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

India, Nepal development partnership gaining momentum: Embassy in Kathmandu

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Saturday said the India-Nepal development partnership has gathered further momentum

India exports automobiles and parts worth $600-700 million to the Himalayan country every year

Nepal is a close and friendly neighbour and is a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Saturday said the India-Nepal development partnership has gathered further momentum.
"India-Nepal #DevelopmentPartnership gathers further momentum! Translating commitment made during PM @cmprachanda visit to India (June 2023) to strive for increasing quantum of electricity import to India to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years," the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Saturday.
"Additional 180 MW of electricity export to India approved. Nepal can now export 631 MW power to India, medium term and real-time markets for export of power available, besides day ahead market, addition of 132 kV Tanakpur-Mahendrangar transmission line for power export," the embassy wrote.
The Embassy said that further impetus has been provided to the India-Nepal development partnership since Nepal PM Prachanda's visit to India in 2023.
The embassy gave examples of the Kurtha-Bijalpura rail link operationalization to enhance people-to-people connectivity and the inauguration and handing over of community development projects built by Indian grant.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a telephone conversation with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and reviewed several aspects of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation.

Also Read

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios

Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to visit China in September end

Nepal PM Pushpa urges India to resolve lingering border issues bilaterally

Nepal seeks to sign electricity deal with India during Prachanda's visit

Shared intel by Five Eyes prompted Canada's allegation against India: US

95 mn Pakistanis under poverty, urgent reforms needed: World Bank

Russia, US, China have built new facilities, at nuclear test sites: Report

Electricity tariff in Pakistan to be increased by PKR 3.28 per unit

India-Canada row: Hardeep Singh Nijjar not religious figure but terrorist

The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation during the talks.
Moreover, the two leaders also followed up on discussions held during Prachand's India visit in order to advance the bilateral partnership and strengthen the two countries' deep bonds of friendship, the Prime Minister's Office said in an official release.
Nepal is a close and friendly neighbour and is a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Nepal ties Nepal Kathmandu Development economics

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon