Ukraine to discuss minerals deal with US as Russia delays ceasefire talks

Ukraine to discuss minerals deal with US as Russia delays ceasefire talks

Trump has argued that the agreement, which would grant the US preferential access to valuable resources, is essential for Ukraine's post-war security and reconstruction

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

An earlier version of the deal collapsed after a tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February and in late March. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine will send negotiators to the US this week to discuss a proposed deal offering Washington access to Ukraine's rare earth mineral deposits, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

According to Al Jazeera, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the move in an social media post on X on Monday, stating that the team would work to advance negotiations on the deal, which US President Donald Trump has set as a condition for continued US support in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. 

Trump has argued that the agreement, which would grant the US preferential access to valuable resources, is essential for Ukraine's post-war security and reconstruction. However, Russia has continued to delay discussions about a ceasefire, despite US efforts to mediate, Al Jazeera reported.

 

The Ukrainian delegation will include officials from multiple ministries, including economy, foreign affairs, justice, and finance, according to Svyrydenko. She highlighted that the talks are aimed at aligning both nations on project selection, legal frameworks, and long-term investment mechanisms, reflecting shared strategic interests.

"This week, Ukraine will send a delegation to Washington to move forward with negotiations on a strategic agreement with the United States regarding critical natural resources. This dialogue reflects the strategic interests of both nations and our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership. The delegation will include representatives from the Ministries of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Finance. We aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks, and long-term investment mechanisms." the post read.

According to Al Jazeera, the deal is seen as vital for Ukraine to maintain US support, particularly as Trump appears to align more closely with Russia's position on ceasefire negotiations, sidelining Ukraine and its European allies. Trump has opposed peacekeepers being stationed in Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire, instead suggesting that US firms involved in mineral extraction could act as a deterrent to Russian aggression.

An earlier version of the deal collapsed after a tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February and in late March, Washington presented Ukraine with a revised and broader draft, which included access not only to rare earth minerals but also to gas and oil, Al Jazeera reported.

While Trump views the deal as a way to recoup billions in US aid for Ukraine's war efforts, Zelenskyy firmly rejected the idea of past aid being treated as loans, emphasising Ukraine's desire to maintain future integration with the European Union, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire but raised concerns about how it would be implemented. Putin has so far dismissed a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional ceasefire and conditioned a partial truce in the Black Sea on the lifting of specific Western sanctions, Al Jazeera reported.

Ukraine's European allies have also urged the US to be cautious of Russia's attempts to delay progress while continuing its attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

