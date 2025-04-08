Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Warren Buffett's 2025 wealth gains stand out amid billionaire wipeout

Warren Buffett's 2025 wealth gains stand out amid billionaire wipeout

Buffett's net worth has climbed $11.5 billion this year to $153.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Warren Buffett

Buffett, 94, is now the world’s fourth-richest person and one of only two of the top 20 people on the list have added to their wealth this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alexandre Rajbhandari
 
Among the world’s richest people, Warren Buffett is among the rare few whose personal fortunes have grown this year after President Donald Trump’s tariffs triggered a selloff that erased trillions of dollars of value from global equities.  
 
Buffett’s net worth has climbed $11.5 billion this year to $153.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s despite a $14.5 billion decline since April 2, when the Omaha, Nebraska-based investor’s net worth reached its highest level in five years. 
 
Buffett, 94, is now the world’s fourth-richest person and one of only two of the top 20 people on the list have added to their wealth this year. The other is L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who gained $1.8 billion and stands at No. 19 on Bloomberg’s ranking.
 

Also Read

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple customers dash to stores to buy iPhones ahead of Trump tariffs

Asian market, Asian stocks

Japan's Nikkei up 5.5% as global markets reel under US tariffs uncertainty

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Nikkei, Hang Seng climb

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs: US consumers will resent losing access to quality goods

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock market trading guide, Apr 8: Trump warns China, Nikkei, FIIs, Q4 nos.

 
The world’s 500 richest people lost more than $500 billion in the two trading sessions that followed Trump’s announcement. Elon Musk, who remains the world’s richest person, lost $134.7 billion so far this year. His fortune fell to $297.8 billion on Monday, marking the first time his net worth has dropped below $300 billion since November.
 
Shares of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. have dropped 8.8 per cent since April 2, compared with the 10.7 per cent drop for the S&P 500. 
 
The conglomerate’s comparatively strong performance reflects how the property and casualty sector remain relatively insulated from global trade. It’s also likely that some investors anticipate that Buffett will jump on the rout to make a large purchase.
 
In recent quarters, he has shied away from major deals, instead slashing his stake in Apple Inc. and trimming his holding of Bank of America Corp., two firms whose shares have declined by double-digits since Trump’s announcement.

More From This Section

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft fires 2 employees who protested during company's 50th anniversary

Harvard University (Photo: Bloomberg)

US immigration quietly revoking student visas from Harvard to Stanford

donald trump, pete hegseth, michael waltz, JD Vance

Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth tout record $1 trillion US defense budget

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin in early talks to hold military parade in DC on June 14

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's pick to oversee state department personnel meets resistance

Topics : Warren Buffett Trump tariffs Warren Buffet Billionaires wealth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon