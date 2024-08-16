Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Ukraine urge civilians to evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach

Ukraine urge civilians to evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach

Authorities said in a Telegram post that Russian troops are advancing at a fast pace

Ukraine Crisis

Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow's key targets. | File Photo: PTI

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow's key targets in the war.
 
The call for people to get out as soon as possible came as Kyiv's forces are trying to divert the Kremlin's military focus to Russian soil by launching a bold incursion across the border into the Kursk region.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The urgency also underscored the high-stakes gamble Ukraine is making by taking the war into Russia with its ongoing assault that started August 6.
 
The attack was a daring attempt to change the dynamics of the 2½-year conflict, but it could leave Ukraine's shorthanded defense at the mercy of Russia's push. The Kremlin's forces have had battlefield momentum and superior forces in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region since the spring.
 
Evacuations in the Donetsk region around Pokrovsk have become increasingly urgent in recent weeks.
 
Pokrovsk officials said in a Telegram post Friday that Russian troops are “advancing at a fast pace. With every passing day there is less and less time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions”.
 

More From This Section

Ford

Ford Motor to recall about 85,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fire

UK flag

UK regulator reverses decision, no in-depth probe of baby formula mkt

SpaceX to launch methane satellite to hold super polluters accountable

SpaceX to launch methane satellite to hold super polluters accountable

china Flag, China

China's youth jobless rate climbed to 17.1% in July as hiring held off

Pakistan flag

More arrests expected in retired ISI chief's court-martial case: Pak min

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned on Thursday that Pokrovsk and other nearby towns in the Donetsk region were “facing the most intense Russian assaults”.
 
“Priority supplies — everything that is needed — are being sent there,” Zelenskyy said on X.
 
That same day, authorities told people to start evacuating the town.


 

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine has taken full control of Russia's Sudzha town, claims Zelenskyy

russian army

Russian military beefs up border defences after Ukrainian incursion

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine's missile, UAV attacks on our regions of terrorist nature: Russia

Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson

US welcomes India's engagement, efforts for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

russia

Ukraine pounds Russia with 117 drones, says it is advancing deeper

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon