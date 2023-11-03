close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

UN General Assembly votes against US' economic, trade embargo against Cuba

The resolution is titled the "necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba"

UNGA

Photo: ANI | Representative Image

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UN General Assembly on Thursday voted by a large margin against the US' economic and trade embargo against Cuba, first imposed in 1960, as per a report on the UN's official website.
A total of 187 states voted for the resolution put forward each year against the embargo with only the US and Israel voting against and Ukraine abstaining.
The resolution is titled the "necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba".
The UN General Assembly voiced concern that despite its resolutions dating back to 1992 (Resolution 47/19), "the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba is still in place", and that "the adverse effects of such measures is on the Cuban people and on Cuban nationals living in other countries".
The UN recalled measures adopted by then-US President Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016 "to modify several aspects of the application of the embargo which contrast with the measures applied since 2017 to reinforce its implementation", as per the UN.
The General Assembly reiterated its call for all states to refrain from promulgating and applying such restrictive laws and measures, in line with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law.
US Representative Paul Folmsbee said while explaining the vote, that his country "stands resolutely" with the Cuban people.
"We strongly support their pursuit of a future with respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said, noting that sanctions are "one set of tools" in the US' broader effort towards encouraging Cuba to advance democracy and promote respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.
He said the US recognizes the challenges the Cuban people face, explaining that sanctions include exemptions and authorizations relating to exports of food, medicines, and other humanitarian goods to Cuba, as per the UN.
"The US opposes this resolution," he said, encouraging the General Assembly to urge the Cuban Government to adhere to its human rights obligations "and listen to the Cuban people and their aspirations to determine their own future.

Also Read

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Not Accurate: Pentagon on reports about China's Spy Station in Cuba

Cuba allows China to build spying facility on Island: US intelligence

China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019: US

UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others

US solar panel manufacturing boom threatened by cheap imports: Report

UK PM Sunak announces launch of Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute

Pakistan stocks rise to highest in 6 yrs on election optimism, IMF visit

Five killed, over 20 injured in a blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan

Israel's encirclement of Gaza city tightens as top US diplomat arrives

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : US-Cuba US embargo on Cuba US Cuba relations UNGA

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon