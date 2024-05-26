Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UN migration agency estimates over 670 dead in Papua New Guinea landslide

Local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more

landslides

Representational Image of Landslide

AP Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Organisation for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670.
Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the UN migration agency's mission in the South Pacific island nation, said the revised death toll was based on calculations by Yambali village and Enga provincial officials that more than 150 homes had been buried by Friday's landslide. The previous estimate had been 60 homes.

ALSO READ: More than 100 killed by landslide in Papua New Guinea, say reports
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
They are estimating that more than 670 people (are) under the soil at the moment, Aktoprak told The Associated Press.
Local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more. Only five bodies and a leg of a sixth victim had been recovered by Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains United States United Nations Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon