UN says will reduce footprint in Gaza, blames Israel for staffer's death

UN says will reduce footprint in Gaza, blames Israel for staffer's death

UN Secretary-General spokesman Stphane Dujarric said that based on the information currently available, the strikes on the site were caused by an Israeli tank

United Nations

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the UN guesthouse in central Gaza. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Deir al-Balah
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

The United Nations has said it will reduce its footprint in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli tank strike hit one of its compounds last week, killing one staffer and wounding five others.

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the UN guesthouse in central Gaza. In a statement Monday, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stphane Dujarric said that based on the information currently available, the strikes on the site were caused by an Israeli tank.

He said the UN has made taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organisation's footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar. He said the UN is not leaving Gaza but did not give details on the impact of the decision.

 

Israel-Palestine United Nations Gaza conflict Gaza

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

