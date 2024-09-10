US accuses Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia

The United States formally accused Iran on Tuesday of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine and will take measures to punish those involved.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking alongside British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a visit to London, said that sanctions would be announced later Tuesday.

Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukrainians, Blinken said.

His comments came as he and Lammy prepare to make a joint visit to Ukraine on Wednesday.