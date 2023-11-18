Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

US announces sanctions against Iran-backed militia groups and its leaders

"KSS terrorist activity has threatened the lives of both US and Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS personnel in Iraq and Syria," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement

Antony Blinken, US State Secy

Photo: X @ANI

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States has announced new sanctions against Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) and its secretary-general, Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, designating them as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists', The Times of Israel reported.
"KSS terrorist activity has threatened the lives of both US and Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS personnel in Iraq and Syria," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The US Treasury Department has also sanctioned six individuals affiliated with the Iran-aligned militia group Kata'ib Hizballah (KH), according to The Times of Israel.
"Iran, through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its external operations force known as the Qods Force, has supported KSS, KH, and other Iran-aligned militia groups with training, funding, and sophisticated weapons--including increasingly accurate and lethal unmanned aerial systems," Blinken said.
"KSS, working at times with other US-designated organisations, including KH and Harakat al-Nujaba, has planned and supported attacks against US personnel."
"Iran is the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. The United States remains committed to using all available tools to counter Iran's support for terrorism and degrade and disrupt the ability of Iran-backed groups to conduct terrorist attacks," Blinken added.
According to the latest update from an ongoing police investigation, the death toll from the Hamas massacre at the Re'im music festival on October 7 has been revised to 364, constituting nearly one-third of all those killed during the onslaught in Israel, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 12.
Surprisingly, the investigation reveals that 40 festival attendees were taken hostage in Gaza, providing new insights into the extent of the tragedy.
Initial counts had pegged the death toll at Re'im at 270, indicating a significant increase in the revised figures.
The current assessment from the security establishment suggests that Hamas was allegedly unaware of the music festival leading up to the massacre, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 12's reports.
As the investigation unfolds, these developments shed new light on the scale and complexity of the tragic event, emphasising the need for a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the Hamas attack at the Re'im music festival.

Also Read

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack

CPI(M) excluding Cong from seminar on UCC aimed at creating conflict: IUML

More US ships sail toward Israel, 2,000 troops on heightened alert

Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinians, including 3 militants, across West Bank

Judge denies Trump's request for mistrial in his New York civil fraud case

Altman ousted from OpenAI, board says it lost confidence in him as leader

IPEF members conclude negotiations on fair, clean economy agreement

US is 'not going anywhere', President Joe Biden tells Apec leaders

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that the IDF doesn't plan to keep soldiers inside Gaza after the war, even if Israel will maintain security control over the Strip for the foreseeable future.
"I'm not sure of keeping troops inside. And in fact, it's not particularly necessary because it's very small," Netanyahu told NPR.
As for who will govern Gaza after the war, "We need a cultural change in any civilian administration in Gaza. It can't be committed to funding terrorism," Netanyahu says, in a swipe at the Palestinian Authority.
He said that Israel will not be able to accept anyone who shares Hamas' goals and the terror group's inculcation of teaching Palestinian children that Israel has to be destroyed.
"For the foreseeable future, Israeli overall military responsibility. But there also has to be a civilian government there," Netanyahu added, The Times of Israel reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Iran US sanctions

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon