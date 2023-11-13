Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Thalapthhy Vijay's Leo movie is to be released on Netflix on November 16, 2023. The movie has collected Rs 600 at the box office

Leo, leo movie, leo box office collection

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Star Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo movie is ready to release on OTT platform this week. The movie did a whopping collection at the box office and earned over Rs 600 crore mark at the box office.

According to reports, Leo's movie will be released on Netflix on November 16, 2023. However, no official confirmation from the filmmakers. The filmmakers did a good deal with OTT platform Netflix to release the movie after running in the theatre for four weeks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is good news for all Thalapathy Vijay's fans during this Diwali season.

Earlier, the movie was expected to be released on November 22, but this has changed to November 16, 2023, as per the latest reports.

Most grossing Tamil movie

The action-thriller Tamil movie is the biggest Indian and Kollywood box office with a worldwide collection of up to Rs 600 crore, and the movie might soon cross the collection of Rajinikanth's jailer movie, which collected Rs 605 crore.

According to industry tracker sacnilk, the Leo movie is worth Rs 337.19 crore, and it is one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is one of the top 20 blockbuster movies in India.

Leo OTT movie plot and more

Leo is an action-thriller Tamil movie, which tells the story of an animal rescuer and cafe owner who lives with his family in Theog. A string of unfortunate events puts him in the sight of a dangerous drug cartel, leading to an intense and gripping story that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie draws inspiration from the graphic novel "A History of Violence" by Jon Wagner.

Leo movie cast

Leo movie stars Joseph Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Mathew Thomas.

Also Read

Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Leo Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's movie to cross 200 crore mark soon

Leo box office collection Day 9: Vijay's magic fizzles out at box office

Instagram reels can now be downloaded on your device, says IG head

Salman Khan's 'career-best performance' in Tiger 3 hailed by social media

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Highest opener movie during Diwali

Falu's 'Abundance in Millets' song featuring PM Modi nominated for Grammy

Who is Bollywood's BFF, Orhan Awatramani? Here's all you need to know

Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 3: Sara, Ananya taste Karan's coffee

When was the Leo movie released in theatres?

The Leo movie was released in theatres on October 19, 2023. 

Topics : OTT users Bollywood Indian Box Office Netflix India Netflix

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon