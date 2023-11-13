Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

South Star Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo movie is ready to release on OTT platform this week. The movie did a whopping collection at the box office and earned over Rs 600 crore mark at the box office.

According to reports, Leo's movie will be released on Netflix on November 16, 2023. However, no official confirmation from the filmmakers. The filmmakers did a good deal with OTT platform Netflix to release the movie after running in the theatre for four weeks. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is good news for all Thalapathy Vijay's fans during this Diwali season.

Earlier, the movie was expected to be released on November 22, but this has changed to November 16, 2023, as per the latest reports.

Most grossing Tamil movie

The action-thriller Tamil movie is the biggest Indian and Kollywood box office with a worldwide collection of up to Rs 600 crore, and the movie might soon cross the collection of Rajinikanth's jailer movie, which collected Rs 605 crore.

According to industry tracker sacnilk, the Leo movie is worth Rs 337.19 crore, and it is one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is one of the top 20 blockbuster movies in India.

Leo OTT movie plot and more

Leo is an action-thriller Tamil movie, which tells the story of an animal rescuer and cafe owner who lives with his family in Theog. A string of unfortunate events puts him in the sight of a dangerous drug cartel, leading to an intense and gripping story that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie draws inspiration from the graphic novel "A History of Violence" by Jon Wagner.

Leo movie cast

Leo movie stars Joseph Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Mathew Thomas.

When was the Leo movie released in theatres?

The Leo movie was released in theatres on October 19, 2023.