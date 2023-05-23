close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US business activity hits 13-months high, by growth in services sector: S&P

S&P Global said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to a reading of 54.5 this month

Reuters
US, United States

3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

U.S. business activity increased to a 13-month high in May, lifted by strong growth in the services sector, the latest indication that the economy regained momentum early in the second quarter despite rising risks of a recession.
S&P Global said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to a reading of 54.5 this month. That was the highest level since April 2022 and followed a final reading of 53.4 in April. It was the fourth straight month that the PMI remained above 50, indicating growth in the private sector.
 
The survey data, which was collected between May 12-22, added to data this month that showed labor market resilience, with job growth accelerating in April and the unemployment rate falling back to a 53-year low of 3.4%. Retail sales excluding motor vehicles, gasoline, building materials and food services rebounded strongly, while production at factories and homebuilding picked up.
 
The upbeat reports prompted the Atlanta Federal Reserve to raise its second-quarter gross domestic product estimate to a 2.9% annualized rate from a 2.6% pace. The economy grew at a 1.1% rate in the first quarter.
 
Most economists expect a recession in the second half of this year, citing the 500 basis points worth of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve since March 2022, when the U.S. central bank embarked on its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s to quell inflation.
 
Tightening credit conditions and a stand-off over raising the federal government's borrowing cap have also raised the risks of a downturn.
 

Also Read

India far ahead of China in IT but Chinese firms catching up: Expert

Apple posts record quarter in India; Cook says 'incredibly exciting market'

Global markets remain at make-or-break stage after US Fed's rate hike

Mixed bag of job opportunities await aspirants in 2023; skills in spotlight

Odisha business summit receives Rs 10.5 trn investment intents: CM Patnaik

Sri Lanka must achieve debt restructuring process by September: IMF

India, Australia working on comprehensive trade agreement: PM Modi

70% parents believe image editing apps, filters affecting kid's body image

Montreal Protocol of 1987 found to delay first ice-free Arctic summer

Meta sells Giphy to Shutterstock to comply with UK regulator order

The survey's measure of new orders received by private businesses jumped to 54.3 this month, the highest reading since last May, from 51.9 in April. The services sector drove the increase, keeping services inflation elevated. Price pressures at factories eased. The survey's measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs slipped to 58.5 from 61.2 in April.
 
"Whereas manufacturing prices spiked higher during the pandemic due to strong demand and deteriorating supply, it is now the service sector's turn to be hiking prices amid resurgent demand and an inability to cope with order inflows due to a lack of capacity," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
 
Businesses also increased headcount, with companies reporting that vacancies were being more easily filled.
 
The survey's flash services sector PMI rose to 55.1, also a 13-month high, from 53.6 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the services PMI would fall to 52.6. Its flash manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.5 from 50.2 in April.
 
Economists had forecast that index would be at 50. New orders fell after expanding in April for the first time in six months, with manufacturers reporting that customers were focused on working through current inventory. Manufacturers were, however, upbeat about business conditions over the next year.
 
A measure of prices paid by factories for inputs fell below 50 for the first time in three years.

Topics : US business US economy

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK economy will avoid recession this year but inflation still a worry: IMF

London, UK
2 min read

Nirma, 3 private equity firms in race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
3 min read

US business activity hits 13-months high, by growth in services sector: S&P

US, United States
3 min read

Microsoft's Bing chatbot updated with chat history: Details on all upgrades

Microsoft Bing AI
2 min read
Premium

Recovery in rural demand, festival season may ramp it up: Mrinal Singh

Mrinal Singh, CEO & CIO, InCred Asset Management
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

Meta hit with record $1.3-billion fine in EU over US data transfers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

LIVE: India is a 'bright spot' in global economy, PM Modi says in Sydney

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

TikTok files suit to stop 'unconstitutional' ban in US State of Montana

tiktok
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon