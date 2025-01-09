Business Standard

Man carrying machete, knives held at US Capitol ahead of Trump visit

Prateek Shukla
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

A man carrying a machete and three knives was arrested by Capitol Police on Wednesday while attempting to enter the US Capitol building through a security checkpoint. 
 
The machete was detected by an X-ray machine at the entrance to the visitor centre, according to a statement released by Capitol Police. A further search of the man's bag revealed three additional knives. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, now faces multiple charges of carrying dangerous weapons.  
 
The incident occurred just before President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the Capitol. Trump was scheduled to meet with Senate Republicans and pay his respects to former President Jimmy Carter, whose casket is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.  
 
 
Heightened security measures were already in place around the Capitol complex in Washington DC earlier this week as lawmakers gathered on Monday to certify the 2024 presidential election results.  (This is a developing story)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

