US to reduce 'de minimis' tariff on China shipments to 54% from 120%

The United States is planning to cut the low-value 'de minimis' tariff on China shipments from 120 per cent to 54 per cent, along with a flat fee of $100 to be in place, Reuters reported.
The executive order will come into effect starting May 14. It comes a day after the US and China engaged in trade talks negotiations in Geneva and announced a 90-day pause on the previously imposed tariffs, which escalated tensions between the two countries. Following the trade truce, both the US and China decided to slash the tariff by 115 percentage points. They also slashed the tariffs on goods imported. While the US brought down China's tariffs to 30 per cent from 145 per cent, China reduced the tariffs imposed on US-made goods to 10 per cent from 125 per cent.
Previously, under the de minimis exception, goods valued at up to $800 and sent from China through postal services were able to enter the US duty-free and without minimal inspections.
The de minimis exemption ended in February after US President Donald Trump imposed a tax of 120 per cent of the package's value or an already decided fee of $200, which was set to come into effect in June.
A Reuters report suggests that this de minimis exception was being used heavily by Chinese companies like Shein and Temu, and other e-commerce companies, along with traffickers of fentanyl.