Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to reduce 'de minimis' tariff on China shipments to 54% from 120%

US to reduce 'de minimis' tariff on China shipments to 54% from 120%

The executive order will come into effect starting May 14. It comes a day after the US and China engaged in trade talks negotiations in Geneva

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States is planning to cut the low-value 'de minimis' tariff on China shipments from 120 per cent to 54 per cent, along with a flat fee of $100 to be in place, Reuters reported.
 
The executive order will come into effect starting May 14. It comes a day after the US and China engaged in trade talks negotiations in Geneva and announced a 90-day pause on the previously imposed tariffs, which escalated tensions between the two countries. Following the trade truce, both the US and China decided to slash the tariff by 115 percentage points. They also slashed the tariffs on goods imported. While the US brought down China's tariffs to 30 per cent from 145 per cent, China reduced the tariffs imposed on US-made goods to 10 per cent from 125 per cent. 
 
 
Previously, under the de minimis exception, goods valued at up to $800 and sent from China through postal services were able to enter the US duty-free and without minimal inspections. 
 
The de minimis exemption ended in February after US President Donald Trump imposed a tax of 120 per cent of the package's value or an already decided fee of $200, which was set to come into effect in June. 
 
A Reuters report suggests that this de minimis exception was being used heavily by Chinese companies like Shein and Temu, and other e-commerce companies, along with traffickers of fentanyl. 

More From This Section

Nissan

Nissan to halt operations at some domestic plants for restructuring

Oil field

Oil prices ease on concerns over rising supply, US-China trade deal caution

Brown University, Israel, Palestine

Campus protests flare on smaller scale but with higher stakes this time

Donald Trump, Ahmed al-Sharaa

Sanctions relief in sight? Syria's al-Sharaa may offer Trump key deals

WTO chief, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global free trade is in 'crisis', says WTO chief during Japan visit

Topics : US China US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon