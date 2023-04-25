US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April led by a darkening outlook that augers a recession beginning in the near future, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 - the lowest since July 2022 - from a revised 104.0 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to be unchanged from March at 104.0.
"While consumers' relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short-term," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economics at The Conference Board.
The share of consumers viewing jobs as "plentiful" ticked up to 48.4% from a downwardly revised 47.9% a month earlier, and the share of those describing them as "hard to get" edged down 11.1% from an upwardly revised 11.4% in March.
Consumers' 12-month inflation expectations slipped to 6.2% from 6.3% last month.
Also Read
Business confidence recovers from lows of 2019-20 and pandemic yrs: NCAER
Business confidence falls for second straight quarter, says NCAER survey
US considers new Covid prevention measures for arrivals from China: Report
Household inflation expectations moderate, consumer confidence grows: RBI
Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears
General Electric raises profit outlook despite growing risks of recession
Inventor of blue jeans Levi Strauss & Co channels a new water-saving idea
Glenmark to pay $87.5 mn to settle lawsuits over a generic drug in US
Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen
UN fears more 'displacement' from Sudan despite tenuous cease-fire
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)