    close

    Unsubscribe to continue

    This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

    US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

    The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 - the lowest since July 2022 - from a revised 104.0 in March

    Reuters
    US flag, US, united states

    Photo: pexels

    1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April led by a darkening outlook that augers a recession beginning in the near future, a survey showed on Tuesday.
     
    The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 - the lowest since July 2022 - from a revised 104.0 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to be unchanged from March at 104.0.
     
    "While consumers' relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short-term," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economics at The Conference Board.
     
    The share of consumers viewing jobs as "plentiful" ticked up to 48.4% from a downwardly revised 47.9% a month earlier, and the share of those describing them as "hard to get" edged down 11.1% from an upwardly revised 11.4% in March.
     
    Consumers' 12-month inflation expectations slipped to 6.2% from 6.3% last month.

    Also Read

    Business confidence recovers from lows of 2019-20 and pandemic yrs: NCAER

    Business confidence falls for second straight quarter, says NCAER survey

    US considers new Covid prevention measures for arrivals from China: Report

    Household inflation expectations moderate, consumer confidence grows: RBI

    Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears

    General Electric raises profit outlook despite growing risks of recession

    Inventor of blue jeans Levi Strauss & Co channels a new water-saving idea

    Glenmark to pay $87.5 mn to settle lawsuits over a generic drug in US

    Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen

    UN fears more 'displacement' from Sudan despite tenuous cease-fire

    (This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

    Topics : Recession US consumer confidence US recession

    First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

    Latest News

    View More

    Business side of sports very fragmented: JSW Sports' Manisha Malhotra

    Manisha Malhotra – Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting, JSW Sports. Photo: Manisha Malhotra
    5 min read

    Pune tops ease of moving index, Mumbai and Coimbatore follow: Report

    Mumbai
    3 min read

    Won't end protest unless Brij Bhushan is put behind bars: Wrestlers

    (Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
    4 min read

    PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on back of buoyant demand, price hikes

    PepsiCo bets on value-added water; launches vitamin-fortified drinks
    2 min read

    India exploring options after WTO panel ruling, rules out immediate impact

    World Trade Organisation, WTO
    3 min read

    Most Popular

    View More

    Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

    Tony Fernandes
    8 min read

    Live: Supplementary chargesheet filed against Sisodia in excise policy case

    Manish Sisodia
    2 min read

    US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

    Joe Biden
    6 min read

    BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

    BRICS nations, summit
    2 min read

    PM Rishi Sunak goes live on LinkedIn to promote UK's growth plans

    Image
    4 min read
    Business Standard
    FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
    ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
    SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
    READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
    BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
    EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
    SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
    Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
    Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon