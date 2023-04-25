US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 - the lowest since July 2022 - from a revised 104.0 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to be unchanged from March at 104.0.

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April led by a darkening outlook that augers a recession beginning in the near future, a survey showed on Tuesday.



The share of consumers viewing jobs as "plentiful" ticked up to 48.4% from a downwardly revised 47.9% a month earlier, and the share of those describing them as "hard to get" edged down 11.1% from an upwardly revised 11.4% in March.

"While consumers' relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short-term," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economics at The Conference Board.

Consumers' 12-month inflation expectations slipped to 6.2% from 6.3% last month.

Also Read Business confidence recovers from lows of 2019-20 and pandemic yrs: NCAER Business confidence falls for second straight quarter, says NCAER survey US considers new Covid prevention measures for arrivals from China: Report Household inflation expectations moderate, consumer confidence grows: RBI Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears General Electric raises profit outlook despite growing risks of recession Inventor of blue jeans Levi Strauss & Co channels a new water-saving idea Glenmark to pay $87.5 mn to settle lawsuits over a generic drug in US Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen UN fears more 'displacement' from Sudan despite tenuous cease-fire