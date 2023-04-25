close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Glenmark to pay $87.5 mn to settle lawsuits over a generic drug in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday it will pay $87.5 million to three plaintiff groups to settle multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits in the US related to a generic drug

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday it will pay USD 87.5 million to three plaintiff groups to settle multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits in the US related to a generic drug.

There were multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits, including a class action, consolidated in the Eastern District of Virginia against the company and its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. in connection with generic Zetia, a drug for the treatment of cholesterol, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The lawsuits alleged that in 2010, Glenmark entered an anticompetitive agreement to settle patent infringement litigation involving a patent related to ezetimibe (the active ingredient in Zetia) with Schering Corporation and MSP Singapore Company LLC.

The trial for the case began on April 19, 2023 in the US courts.

Three plaintiff groups collectively representing all of the claims against the company and Merck are referred to as the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, the Retailer Plaintiffs, and the End-Payor Plaintiffs, Glenmark said.

"With a view to resolve this dispute and avoid uncertainty, the company has agreed to enter settlements with all three plaintiff groups, for a total amount of USD 87.5 million payable over two financial years," it added.

Also Read

Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug

Drug firm Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug to market in US

USFDA issues warning letter to Glenmark Pharma for lapses at Goa plant

Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection

Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues

Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen

UN fears more 'displacement' from Sudan despite tenuous cease-fire

Chinese defence minister to visit India this week to attend SCO meet

3M to cut 6,000 positions globally to focus on high-growth businesses

As India prepares for Sudan evacuation, a look at earlier rescue operations

Under these settlements, the company plans to pay USD 48 million to the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, USD 25.5 million to the Retailer Plaintiffs and USD 14 million to the End-Payor Plaintiffs, in accordance with the separate agreements entered into with each of them, the drug maker said.

The settlements will make clear that the company denies each and every one of the allegations against it and the settlements are not on the basis of it having conceded or admitted any liability or illegality, it added.

Shares of Glenmark settled 0.31 per cent up at Rs 518.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Lawsuits

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Air India pilots seek Ratan Tata's intervention against airlines' HR dept

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

Execution of market reforms key to improve financial viability of PSP: Icra

ICRA
2 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 mn to settle lawsuits over a generic drug in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read
Premium

FY24 MGNREGS budget might last just a few months if enough work provided

MGNREGS
5 min read

Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen

KuCoin
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Tony Fernandes
8 min read

Live: Supplementary chargesheet filed against Sisodia in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

Joe Biden
6 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS nations, summit
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon