close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has said that its Twitter account was hacked, allowing threat actors to promote a fraudulent giveaway scam

IANS New Delhi
KuCoin

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has said that its Twitter account was hacked, allowing threat actors to promote a fraudulent giveaway scam, which resulted in the theft of more than $22.6K worth of cryptocurrency.

"The @kucoincom handle was compromised for about 45 mins from 00:00 Apr 24 (UTC+2). A fake activity was posted and unfortunately led to asset losses for several users," the company tweeted on Monday.

"Please note that ONLY KuCoin's Twitter account was compromised in this incident. We acted immediately to retrieve control of the account from official Twitter support after the incident occurred," it added.

However, the company said that it will fully reimburse all verified asset losses caused by the social media breach and the fake activity.

Although the account was hacked for a brief 45-minute period, the crypto exchange has reported that during that time, 22 Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions were sent by its followers.

This unfortunately gave the hackers enough time to steal a total of $22,628.

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

UN fears more 'displacement' from Sudan despite tenuous cease-fire

Chinese defence minister to visit India this week to attend SCO meet

3M to cut 6,000 positions globally to focus on high-growth businesses

As India prepares for Sudan evacuation, a look at earlier rescue operations

India renews push for easier visa regulations for Its companies in UK

"Until 02:00 Apr 24 (UTC+2), we have identified 22 transactions including ETH/BTC associated with the fake activity, with a total value of 22,628 USD," KuCoin said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the KuCoin team will implement additional security measures to fortify the protection of their social media accounts, in addition to Twitter's existing 2FA (two-factor authentication).

"We are also conducting a thorough investigation of the incident with Twitter to prevent similar occurrences in the future," the company stated.

In 2020, over $150 million is estimated to have been emptied in a hack of KuCoin.

KuCoin confirmed the security incident saying that it detected some large withdrawals.

It found that part of Bitcoin, ERC-20 and other tokens in KuCoin's hot wallets were transferred out of the exchange.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cryptocurrency Twitter Hacking cyber security

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What is ESG, how is it supporting companies' efforts toward sustainability

ESG
5 min read

Tide to sponsor business trip of 16 small players from India, UK in 2023-24

travel, travel insurance
2 min read
Premium

After a two-year hiatus, domestic air cargo business seeing an uptick

Indian airlines seek waiver from airports, oil firms for financial revival
7 min read

Adani Ports bond buyback allays refinancing risk: S&P Global Ratings

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Goyal invites big, small retailers to join ONDC to create opportunities

Piyush Goyal
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Tony Fernandes
8 min read

Live: Supplementary chargesheet filed against Sisodia in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

Joe Biden
6 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS nations, summit
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon